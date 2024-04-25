District schools affected by loss of teachers

After the recent verdict by the Calcutta High Court on cancellation of appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff, district schools are feeling the ‘heat’ in terms of manpower shortage.

The Serampore Girls High School and Rishra Vidyapith Higher Secondary School are now facing acute shortage of teachers.

The headmistress of Serampore Girls high school Dr Ivy Sarkar said, “We have lost four teachers. They were language teachers, teaching English and Bengali in secondary and higher secondary sections. Moreover, all the four teachers were also intimately involved in the school’s extra-curricular activities.

Advertisement

Dr Sarkar added the Serampore Girls High School is also running English medium section from Class V to X, for the last five years the state education board has not sent a single teacher for the English medium section. Now the loss of four teachers has made things impossible for us. We also started online classes in the extended summer vacation but the classes have come to an abrupt halt. “After the reopening of the school nearly all the language classes for secondary and higher secondary sections will go dry,” she added.

The Rishra Vidyapith Higher Secondary School headmaster Pramod Tiwari said, “Till day 20 vacancies have not been filled up by the school education department. Now, after the court verdict we lost eight deserving teachers. There has been no recruitment in the English medium section, the loss of eight teachers will badly affect the biology ,physics, Hindi and English classes in both the secondary and higher secondary section. The English medium section will also be badly affected by the shortage of teachers. The school’s limited funds do not allow us to keep part-time teachers.”