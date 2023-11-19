Record 77.20 pc polling in MP

Madhya Pradesh has registered a record high voting percentage of 77.20 per cent in the 2023 Assembly elections conducted in a single phase on all 230 seats of the state on November 17.

According to the figures of the Election Commission (EC) received till late night on Saturday, the state surpassed the voting percentage of 76.23 per cent that was calculated on Friday.

The figure of 77.20 per cent voting is also likely to move further up by the time the final calculations are conducted.

A maximum of 85.68 per cent in polling was reported in Seoni district and a minimum of 60.10 per cent was reported in the Alirajpur district. About 85.12 per cent of voting was reported in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district.

Assembly-wise, the maximum polling was reported in Sailana seat of Ratlam district at 90 per cent and the minimum in Jobat constituency of Alirajpur district at 54.04 per cent.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the state had recorded 75.63 percent voting.