Identity and Citizenship take centre stage in Assam’s second phase elections

In the upcoming second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , the issue of citizenship takes centre stage in Assam, particularly in the five constituencies which are going to polls on April 26.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the plight of Doubtful (D) voters weigh heavily on the minds of voters, especially Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims who form the majority in these areas.

Assurances from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his campaign trail promising resolution of the D Voters issue within six months attempted to sway voter sentiments.

These Doubtful Voters, primarily Bengali residents, face disenfranchisement due to pending cases with the Foreigners Tribunals or being labeled as foreigners, totaling around 96,987 individuals as of February.

The constituencies heading to polls in the second phase, namely Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Silchar, and Karimganj, bear significant Bengali Hindu and Muslim populations, both indigenous and migrant. This demographic plays a crucial role in three of these constituencies—Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon—while also influencing Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu.

The notification of CAA, amidst the election season, prompts discussions in the Barak Valley, with Bengali-speaking Hindus largely supporting it, and Muslims opposing it.

However, the lack of applications for citizenship under CAA from the region raises doubts about its effectiveness.

Moreover, the NRC excluded 19 lakh individuals from its final list, majority of whom are from the Barak Valley.

In Silchar, which now holds ST reserved status, the BJP replaced its sitting MP Rajdeep Roy with SC candidate Parimal Suklabaidya, facing challenge from Trinamool Congress candidate Radeshyam Biswas and Congress’ Surjya Kanta Sarkar.

In neighbouring Karimganj, where Muslims slightly outnumber Hindus, BJP’s sitting MP Kripanath Malla competes against Congress’ Hafiz Rashid Choudhry.

Darrang-Udalguri, with over 45 per cent Bengali voters, remains relatively unchanged, while Nagaon experiences significant delimitation changes.

Despite the alterations, the fate of 61 candidates, including those from BJP, Congress, AIUDF, and TMC, hinges on the support from diverse demographic groups.

As the second phase approaches, the political landscape in these constituencies reflects the complexities of identity, citizenship, and representation, shaping the electoral dynamics in Assam.