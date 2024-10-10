Gayatri Mantra, Bihu in welcome for PM in Vientiane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a warm welcome by members of the Indian and Laotian communities when he arrived at his hotel in Vientiane, Lao PDR to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit.

Members of the Indian community, holding flags, welcomed him and then recited the Gayatri Mantra along with members of the Laotian community, with traditional devotion. The Prime Minister responded with folded hands. A short Bihu dance recital followed.

The PM posted on X: “The welcome in Lao PDR was memorable! The Indian community is clearly very connected with their roots. Also gladdening was the local people speaking in Hindi and doing a Bihu dance! Do watch…”

Advertisement

The Prime Minister then interacted with a group of Buddhist monks who blessed him. He posted on X “Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings.”

After that, he witnessed staging of a short episode from Ramlila, two days ahead of Dussehra.

He posted on X: “Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!”

The episode from Lao Ramayan – called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram – was performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilization connection between the two countries.

Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practiced and preserved in Laos for centuries. The two countries are closely working to illuminate their shared heritage. The Archaelogical Survey of India is involved in restoring the Vat Phou temple and related monuments in Laos.

Witnessing an exhibition on India-Lao PDR cultural connect later, he posted “Deepening cultural connect! India is proud to be working closely with Lao PDR “on conserving and restoring various heritage sites including the Vat Phou complex.”