# World

Fire near Park Circus station

Train services in Ballygunge – Park Circus – Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt – Kankurgachi Chord line had to be regulated after a fire broke out near Park Circus station today.

SNS | Kolkata | January 21, 2025 9:37 am

Representational Picture (IANS)

Train services in Ballygunge – Park Circus – Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt – Kankurgachi Chord line had to be regulated after a fire broke out near Park Circus station today. The fire incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. at a rubber factory in a civil area beside the UP Chord line of the section.

Overhead power supply in the Chord line at Park Circus was disconnected at 3.44 p.m. as a safety measure and 14 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. According to the Eastern Railway, Canning – Barasat local (33061 UP) which was scheduled to run via Ballygunge – Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt – Kankurgachhi route was controlled at Ballygunge Junction while services in Sealdah South section continued normally. As learnt, normal services in the affected section resumed at 5.55 p.m.

