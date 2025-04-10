PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Friday, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,880 crore

Prime Minister will visit his parliamentary constituency on Friday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate over 44 projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mehndiganj ground in Rajatalab area where the prime minister is scheduled to address a public meeting has turned into a water pool due to inclement weather.

Authorities are making all out efforts to clear the water logging and make the ground suitable for the programme. A German hanger has been constructed where the PM will address the public meeting.

However, the weatherman has predicted more rains in the next 2 days.

According to sources, more than 50,000 people from Varanasi, including women, farmers, traders and students, will be present at the event.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the DGP inspected the Mehndiganj ground and took stock of the security and other arrangements on Wednesday.

The 19 projects to be inaugurated by the PM cost over Rs 1,629.13 crore, including Transit Hostels and Ramnagar Police Barracks. PM will lay the foundation stone of 25 projects costing Rs 2255.05 crores which includes NH -31 underpass tunnel, near Babatpur airport.

According to the information received, PM Modi will reach Babatpur Airport at 10 am. After this, he will reach Mehndiganj by helicopter from there.

The PM will hand over GI certificates to the beneficiaries of various centre schemes.

From Varanasi , the PM will fly to Madhya Pradesh.