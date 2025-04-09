Howrah division completes 127 km track renewal in a year

The Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway completed track Renewal (CTR), tamping and deep screening works on critical routes, ensuring smoother and safer train operations in one year.

Over 127 km of track was renewed, 97 km plain track and 207 nos turn out deep screening, 2,454 km plain track and 1,321 nos turn out tamping using modern machinery, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance downtimes. Additionally a milestone was also achieved by planning a comprehensive improvement of important yards across the division. The sanctioned plan includes remodelling, better drainage provisions, signalling coordination, and improved safety measures.

The division also carried out extensive bridge rehabilitation works, including the strengthening of major and minor bridges, and replacement of corroded structural members—enhancing resilience and long-term sustainability.

In a major step towards asset protection and land recovery, the division conducted 88 successful encroachment drives, evicting a total of 3,393 encroachments, which included 342 hard structures, 2,283 soft structures, and 768 encroached railway quarters. This large-scale eviction effort reclaimed valuable railway land and also facilitated future infrastructure expansion and enhanced safety near tracks and colonies.

The engineering team also led an extensive beautification drive across the division. Approaches to 40 stations were beautified creating a more welcoming and commuter-friendly environment. Additionally, key stations such as Howrah, Saktigarh, Bolpur, Rampurhat, and Burdwan witnessed significant passenger amenity upgrades, including upgraded waiting areas, artistic murals, well-maintained gardens, and modern seating facilities.