Eastern Railway organises 127th ZRUCC meeting

The 127 Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting of Eastern Railway was held under the chairmanship of Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway today. About 21 members of ZRUCC were present in the meeting

The general manager upheld various achievements of Eastern Railway during 2024-25 like zero consequential accidents with augmented safety, loading of record amount of freight over 100 million tonne, extension of platforms at Sealdah Main station to accommodate 12-coach EMU locals, improving punctuality of train services with 84 perc3nt in respect of Mail/Express trains and 87 percent in case of suburban train services. In connection to this GM intimated that Eastern Railway has enhanced the sectional speed to 130 kmph for 139 route kilometre and 110 kmph for 389 route kilometre and so on.

Advertisement

During the meeting, MPs, MLAs and other members of ZRUCC placed their various demands and suggestions to Eastern Railway officials.

Advertisement