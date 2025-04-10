Pakistan seeks to distance itself from Tahawwur Rana

Pakistan on Thursday sought to distance itself from Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, saying it’s “very clear” that he is of Canadian nationality.

At his weekly media briefing, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, responding to questions on Rana’s extradition to India from the United States to face Indian law, said, “Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear.”

Advertisement

Pakistan does not allow its citizens who have migrated to Canada to hold dual citizenship.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, is charged with providing material support to the LeT, which carried out the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, in which over 174 people were killed.

Advertisement

Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 terror attacks.