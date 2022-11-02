Emergency in Ecuador after five police officials died in gang war

Five police officials were killed in gang wars that swirled the Ecuadorian coastal provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas on Tuesday. The incident prompted President Guillermo Lasso to announce a state of emergency in two provinces, El Telegrafo, Spanish-language daily newspaper in Ecuador, reported.

After the attack, Lasso declared the State of Exception in Guayas and Esmeraldas, on Tuesday Night. During the press conference, the President called these acts as “sabotage and terrorism.” He ensured that “they are a declaration of war against the Government and you, the citizens,” as per the El Telegrafo.

President Lasso also highlightsled that before his government “drug crime lived in a paradise, today it feels uncomfortable,” but he cautioned that “we are not afraid of them.”

In addition to the proclamation of a State of Exception, the president also declared that he, in person, will direct the Unified Command Post that will be installed in Guayaquil. He also substantiated that the curfew will begin at 9:00 pm, reported El Telegrafo.

On the other hand, the National Police of Ecuador ascertained the death of Police agents Hugo Davila, Jimmy Sarango and Marlon Iza in Duran and Guayaquil. After their announcement, the death toll reached 5 police officials.

“The murder of our companions #SgosHugoDavila, #CbosJimmySarango and #CbosMarlonIza, who were victims of criminal attacks, in #Duran and #GYE. Peace at the grave of our police heroes and strength to their families,” the National Police of Ecuador tweeted.

𝐍𝐎 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐑Á 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐄 El asesinato de nuestros compañeros #SgosHugoDávila, #CbosJimmySarango y #CbosMarlonIza, quienes fueron víctimas de atentados criminales, en #Durán y #GYE. Paz en la tumba de nuestros héroes policiales y fortaleza a sus familias 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5gfDNOtmdG — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) November 1, 2022

Earlier, a police official verified that officials Rommel Chunata and Felix Contreras were murdered during the early hours of this Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to El Telegrafo.

The attacks would be linked to reprisals by drug gangs, following operations by the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) in the Litoral Penitentiary.

Taking to Twitter, the General Commander of the National Police of Ecuador said, “The criminal acts that mourn our country are inadmissible, we have apprehended several individuals who cowardly attacked the humanity of our POLICE OFFICERS We demand respect for life and honour the value and sacrifice of each police server.”

Regarding the investigation, National Police further tweeted, “We respond with determination by capturing the perpetrators of the latest attacks against police servers in the #Zona8 2 GUNS 3 pistols different calibre ammunition 2 vehicles and more clues.”

(With Inputs From ANI)