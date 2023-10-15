Delhi govt to improve drainage, revamp Rohtak Road between Nangloi Metro, Tikri border

Delhi PWD minister Atishi conducted a review meeting with officials on the redesigning plan of the road between Nangloi Metro and the Tikri border.

Atishi directed the engineers to conduct a survey in collaboration with experts to prepare a comprehensive plan for the redesigning of this entire road stretch. In the review meeting, she examined the progress on this front.

In September, the Delhi PWD minister had conducted an on-ground inspection of this road stretch and identified several issues. In response, she immediately instructed officials to redesign the entire road and resolve all the issues on priority.

Advertisement

The minister had directed officials to focus on redesigning the existing drains, as the current drainage system is inadequate, leading to waterlogging and road damage. Additionally, she had also instructed them to emphasize road strengthening through recarpeting, footpath repairs for pedestrian convenience, and horticultural enhancements for road beautification as part of the road redesigning project.

She instructed officials to focus on redesigning and repairing the existing drainage system, as the current drainage system is old and the outfall is not functioning correctly, causing waterlogging and road damage.

She emphasized that engineers must address this issue. To prevent future waterlogging problems, a plan should be made to connect the outfall of the main road drain with three major channels – the SN Drain, Supplementary Drain, and the Hirankudna Drain, along with the desilting of the drains. After the drainage system is redesigned, nearby colonies will also benefit from this initiative.

During a review meeting, Atishi directed officials, saying that the stretch of road between the Tikri border and Nangloi Metro station on the Rohtak Road is an important one, and it extends further to Ring Road. Consequently, there is daily noise pollution due to the passage of thousands of vehicles. In this regard, she emphasized that the road should be strengthened through re-carpeting and blacktopping to remove obstructions, ensuring relief from traffic-related issues for the people.

With a focus on the convenience and safety of pedestrians, she directed that wherever necessary, the redesign and repair of footpaths should be carried out along the entire stretch. Additionally, horticulture through vertical gardening will be utilized to enhance the road’s aesthetics, making the central verge and green areas more appealing.

The minister said after the road redesign, residents of numerous colonies in Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra, and Tikri areas will benefit, and commuters travelling between Haryana and Delhi will also find relief from traffic congestion.

She mentioned that providing excellent roads for every Delhiite is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment. The Delhi government is working diligently to fulfil this vision. “We are striving to enhance every road in the city, ensuring that the people of Delhi have a world-class experience when travelling on the roads.”