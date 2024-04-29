Kejriwal more concerned about Delhi’its than his health: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and Delhi Minister Atishi met the AAP convener on Monday in Tihar jail, where he is lodged after his arrest in a liquor scam case.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Atishi said the chief minister was more concerned about the people of the city than anything else. He inquired as to how things were going on, whether all works of the people of Delhi are being done in time. He said the people need not worry about his health.

In a message to the women of Delhi, Kejriwal assured them that he would come out soon and ensure that the promise he has made to them of Rs 1,000 monthly stipend fulfilled.

Atishi said that the CM asked whether the medicine issue has been resolved, and the required medicines are being supplied to the mohalla clinics. Kejriwal asked her to ensure that there is no shortage of water in city in the wake of the summer season. Citing several news reports he had read inside the jail, he said the people should not face any problem on the water front. He was also anxious about books to be delivered to the schools.

On the initial denial of permission to Sunita to meet her husband, Atishi blamed it on the ruling dispensation at the Centre regretting that new rules were being made every day.

She, however, added that when the matter was taken up by the party’s legal team with the administration, the permission was granted to his wife to meet him in prison.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who met the Delhi CM in the prison On April 24, had told reporters that Kejriwal had asked people of the city not to worry about him as he was very strong, and with their blessings and support would continue his struggle.

He had said the meeting with the CM lasted for about 30 minutes with a glass and grill in between them while the conversation took place through a telephone (intercom).

He talked of several issued he discussed with the chief minister which, he said, could not be shared on camera.

On April 15, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak had gone to Tihar jail to meet Kejriwal.

Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. He was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the alleged excise scam.