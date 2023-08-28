Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council arrives in Port Sudan

Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, made a rare public appearance in Port Sudan, the capital city of the Red Sea State in eastern Sudan.

The press office of the Sovereign Council published photos of Al-Burhan’s arrival in Port Sudan, with captions on Sunday saying “The arrival of the President of the Sovereign Council, Commander of the (Sudanese) Armed Forces, to Port Sudan city”.

On August 24, Al-Burhan showed up for the first time outside the headquarters of the SAF’s General Command and the Ministry of Defence since the war broke out in mid-April, where he inspected the Army’s outposts in the city of Omdurman, north of the capital Khartoum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which left more than 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than four million people have fled their homes — 3.2 million people were displaced internally and close to 900,000 have crossed the border into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries, according to the latest UN estimates.