CDS Chauhan calls for developing joint culture for armed forces

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday highlighted the need for developing a joint culture for the armed forces, which, while respecting the uniqueness of each service, distils the best of each service to give a de-novo approach to traditional concepts.

Addressing the tri-service conference ‘Parivartan Chintan’ here, he also stressed the need to integrate the capabilities of each service by creating structures that increase their efficiency and enhance their war fighting ability and interoperability.

The ‘Parivartan Chintan’ was curated as a brainstorming and idea incubation discussion to generate new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to further propel jointness and integration in the armed forces. Jointness and integration are the cornerstones of the transformation to joint structures which the armed forces are progressing towards with the intention of being “Future Ready”.

The conference was attended by the Heads of the Andaman and Nicobar Command and Strategic Forces Command, Commandants of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and Military Institute of Technology as well as Heads of the Armed Forces Special Operations Division, Defence Space Agency, Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Communication Agency.

Officers from all the three Services with diverse service experience also attended the discussion and contributed ideas towards initiating the next generation of reforms related to modernisation, procurement, training, adaptation and collaboration while embracing emerging and innovative technologies. Inputs on national strategic issues impacting national security in both the civil and military domains were also deliberated upon.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), Lt Gen J P Mathew, in his closing remarks, expressed confidence that such interactions will provide the necessary guidelines as joint operational structures evolve to transform to a future ready Indian armed forces.