8 killed, 13 injured in Afghanistan floods

Floods blasted over areas of Afghanistan’s Baghlan and Badghis provinces on Thursday, killing eight people and injuring 13.

Heavy rains and flash floods raced through numerous villages in Baghlan’s Dahna-e-Ghori district on Wednesday night, killing four people and injuring eight others, according to a province official reported by Xinhua news agency.

900 homes were either severely damaged or washed away as a result of the floods.

According to the official, the water on Wednesday night damaged about 9,000 acres of crops.

Flash floods in the Badghis’ Qadis and Ghormach districts killed four people, including two children, and injured five others, according to a province administration official.

According to officials, flooding killed two individuals in Faryab and two more in Parwan provinces on Tuesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, parts of war-torn Afghanistan, including the capital city Kabul, endured downpours and flooding.

