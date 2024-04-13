Shot in the head, 35-year-old man succumbs to injury

A 35-year-old man succumbed to his gunshot injury while undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital here on Saturday, police said.

The victim, identified as Shahnawaz, was shot in the back of his head from close range on Friday morning while he was crossing a street near the E-Block in Kabari Market located in North East Delhi’s Seelampur.

The police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the incident. They have also identified three other suspects – Rehan, Faizan, and Shoaib – who are believed to be involved in the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend them as the investigation into the matter continues.

Police cited an eyewitness account who confirmed that the juvenile suspect shot the victim. The victim was rushed to the JPC Hospital where doctors referred him to LNJP where he breathed his last on Saturday evening.

During inspection, the police recovered a bullet from the spot. Forensic experts also examined the crime spot.

Shahnawaz was a resident of New Seelampur in North East Delhi, the police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to find other clues and trace the remaining accused persons. Legal proceedings are underway in the matter, a police official said.

Police are questioning the accused to ascertain the reason behind the incident.