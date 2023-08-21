10-year-old girl run over by water tanker in Chennai; dies

A 10-year-old girl was killed here on Monday after the scooty that was being ridden by her mother lost its balance and both fell on the road, following which a speeding water tanker that was trailing the two-wheeler ran over her.

The accident happened when the deceased, identified as Leora Shree, was going to school with her mother, Keerthi (30). While riding the scooty, Keerthi lost control of the two-wheeler and both fell on the road.

Police said the girl died on the spot after she was run over by the truck. The driver fled the spot following the accident.

Police said that Leora Shree was a student in Class 5 of a private school in the Madippakkam area of the city, and Keerthi works as a teacher in the same school.

Keerthi’s relatives later staged a protest at the police station, saying tankers and lorries were posing a threat to motorists by moving in a reckless manner and in high speed.

They demanded action against the truck driver who ran away from the spot. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.