Swami Gautamanandaji is new RK Math and Mission president

Swami Gautamanandaji has become the next president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

Swami Gautamanandaji, who was in Chennai, came to Belur Math permanently, yesterday. He had worked in Advaita Ashrama in Kolkata many years ago and most of the time he had worked in south India.

Revered Maharaj combines work with spirituality. A soft spoken person, he is respected by the devotees across the globe.

He succeeds Swami Smaranandaji, who had passed away recently in Kolkata.