Who was CM Shivakumar? BBMP engineer dies after fire accident

The BBMP’s chief engineer, CM Shivakumar, who was one of the victims of the fire incident at the Quality Assurance Laboratory on August 11, has passed away. He succumbed to sepsis with refractory septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday at 6:59 pm. Let us look at who he was.

Shivakumar, a native of Nanjangud, began his journey with the BBMP in 2005 as an assistant executive engineer and eventually rose to become the chief engineer of the BBMP’s Quality Control and Quality Assurance Division.

Shivakumar, 45 years old at the time of his passing, leaves behind his wife, Uma Maheshwari, and two daughters, Vibha Nidhi (12) and Nirvi Neha (10). He had sustained 25% burn injuries and inhalation injuries during the tragic incident. The family resided in Indira Nagar, Bangalore.

The body of Shivakumar will undergo a post-mortem examination at Victoria Hospita. After that, they will take it to his residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. On Thursday, the hospital will transport his mortal remains to Nanjangud for the final rites.

On August 21, Shivakumar and junior engineer Jyoti, aged 26, were transferred to Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram from Victoria Hospital. CM Shivakumar had suffered 25% burns, while Jyoti had sustained 28% burns. After the incident, the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre at Victoria Hospital admitted all nine injured individuals. This center comes under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Shivakumar had caught Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his condolences, saying, “I am saddened by the death of Shivakumar. I visited him a few days ago, and his condition was critical. I pray to the almighty to give strength to the family to bear the loss.”