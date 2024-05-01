2 Samajwadi Party leaders booked in HM Amit Shah’s edited video case

Two Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have been served summons in connection with the edited video speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

SP candidate from Ambedkar Nagar, Lalji Varma, has been served notice and was even subjected to initial questioning.

“This is a clear attempt to prevent me from filing nomination and contesting election from Ambedkar Nagar but incidents like Surat cannot be repeated everywhere. See the haste with which the Delhi Police is working. They filed the case on April 28 and landed at my house within the next 24 hours. I will not be cowed down by such tactics and will reply to the notice,” he said on Wednesday.

Varma has landed in trouble because he posted the edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his X account.

Another SP leader who has been summoned by Delhi Police is party spokesman Manoj Kaka.

He has been asked to appear in person before the police on May 2.

Kaka said, “My father is hospitalised in Varanasi and I will seek more time from the police.”

Kaka had also shared the controversial video on his social media platform but said that he deleted it as soon as he learnt that it had been edited.