Who was Aravind Sekhar? Tamil actress Shruti’s husband dies of heart attack at 30

Aravind Sekhar, the spouse of well-known Tamil actress Shruti Shanumga Priya, tragically passed suddenly at a young age. Aravind Sekhar, the spouse of Shanmuga Priya, was 30 years old.

On the evening of August 2, he experienced a heart attack at home and was taken to the hospital, but could not be revived.

Shanmuga Shruti Aravind Sekhar, Priya’s husband, was a weight loss coach and a bodybuilder. He was crowned Mr Tamil Nadu in 2022 and he was based out of Chennai.

After several years of dating, the couple got married in May last year.

The pair left for Paris immediately after their nuptials. They had recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary with much fanfare. Interestingly, his caption for the post he put up on the occasion read, “One year of Paris. Die with good memories, not with unfulfilled dreams.”

Several well-known television personalities had attended the wedding of Arvind and Shruti last year, which attracted a lot of media attention.

Sruthi, a theatre artiste, made her television acting debut in Thirumurugan’s daily sitcom “Nathaswaram” and went on to star in a number of popular serials, such as “Vani Rani,” “Kalyana Parisu,” “Ponnunchal,” and “Bharathi Kannamma.”

On social media, the pair has a large following, and news of Aravind’s untimely death has numbed followers.

The duo was very active on social media, and their joint reels were incredibly well-liked by viewers. They frequently release humorous content together, which won them a lot of admirers.

Many TV artistes and cine stars have lost their lives to deadly heart attacks. Actor and director Satish Kaushik, stand-up comedian Raju Shrivastav, Bigg Boss contestant and actor Siddharth Shukla, singer KK, and film director Inder Kumar to name a few.

Most recently, television actor Nitesh Pandey, last seen in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa in the role of Dheeraj, passed away at 51. He suffered a cardiac arrest in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

