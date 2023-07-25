Who is Zeba Bakhtiyar, Henna actress opens up about divorce and son’s custody?

In a recent interview, Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar discussed her turbulent marriage to singer and music composer Adnan Sami. Zeba Bakhtiar gained prominence in the Hindi cinema business after starring alongside Rishi Kapoor in the Bollywood film ‘Henna’. She also discussed the emotional toll that their son Azaan Sami’s custody dispute had on her.

Zeba claimed in a recent interview with Aamna Haider Isani that she gave up her acting career after being married to Adnan in order to focus solely on her family. She stated, “I was wrapping up a few films when I got married to Adnan. I didn’t want to carry on acting at that point. I desired to write and possibly produce. I wasn’t much into acting. When Azaan was born after I married Adnan, I completely immersed myself in it”.

Zeba claimed, “I lost my mind” when she thinks of the 18-month custody dispute for her kid. “I was functioning, but not really, because that coping technique comes from somewhere. It was quite challenging. But I’m glad Azaan and I made it back,” she said. The child custody dispute lasted 18 months.

“At the time, I wasn’t employed, but a number of my friends advised me to do so for the sake of my own sanity. I joined the same play as a friend who was performing in an English serial. Then, I spent a few months in London,” she said.

Adnan Sami got Indian citizenship in 2016, after giving up his birth-citizenship with Pakistan.

Recently, Adnan Sami’s brother, Junaid Sami Khan, who is also a singer, used social media to make alarming accusations against his brother Adnan in a now-deleted post.

“Adnan Sami was born in a hospital in Rawal Pindi on August 15, 1969, according to his post. In 1973, I was born at the same hospital. Therefore, any claims made by him that he was born in England or elsewhere are false. He received degrees manufactured in Lahore while failing his O levels in England. He studied privately for his A levels in Abu Dhabi. Sami, according to Junaid, was engaged in the publication of an offensive film featuring his second wife.