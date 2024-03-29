Adnan Sami criticizes overuse of ‘ne’ in Punjabi songs

Adnan Sami, known for his candid remarks on social media, recently took a swipe at the prevalent use of the word ‘Ne’ in Punjabi songs. Expressing his exasperation, the singer-songwriter highlighted his annoyance with the excessive utilization of this particular term in modern Punjabi music. “I’m getting fed up with the over-the-top use/abuse of the word ‘NEEEE’ in Punjabi songs these days!” he exclaimed on Instagram.

In a witty observation, Sami suggested that it seems as if the lyricists resort to inserting ‘Ne’ whenever they hit a snag in the song’s rhythm. His post quickly garnered attention from netizens, who joined the conversation with their own perspectives. One user pointed out a similar trend with ‘Raja ji’ in Bhojpuri songs, while another humorously echoed Sami’s sentiment with a playful comment.

Amidst the banter, Adnan Sami continues to make waves in the music industry. Recently gracing the stage in Delhi for a live performance, he is also gearing up to unveil his autobiography. Speaking to ANI, Sami teased that his memoir will offer an unfiltered glimpse into his life, promising to address lingering curiosities and reveal the “brutal truth” about his journey.

The acclaimed artist, who was honored with the Padma Shri in 2021, remains a prominent figure in both Indian and international music scenes. With his forthcoming biography, Adnan Sami aims to provide fans with a comprehensive narrative of his experiences, leaving no stone unturned in sharing the intricacies of his remarkable life.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of his autobiography, Adnan Sami’s bold stance against the linguistic quirks of Punjabi songs serves as yet another testament to his outspoken nature and unwavering dedication to his craft.