Who is Vinayakan? Malyalam actor who insulted late Oommen Chandy, booked

Vinayakan is a Malayalam actor, singer, and composer who has worked in Malayalam and Tamil films. He started his career as a dancer and bagged a cameo in the film Maanthrikam in 1995. He has acted in comedy and supporting roles. He was nominated for a National Award for his film 2016 film Kammatipaadam. He received the best actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

He faced severe public backlash for allegedly using derogatory words against former Kerala Chief minister and senior Congress leader late Oommen Chandy who died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

In connection with his insulting remarks about late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy, a case has been filed against actor Vinayakan by the Kerala Police at Ernakulum town north police.

Advertisement

DCC general secretary Ajith Ameer Bava and the head of the Ernakulam North Block Congress Committee filed the complaint.

He had appeared on Facebook Live and expressed his displeasure over the wide coverage given to the deceased Congress leader’s death.

Vinayakan said on FB Live “Who is Oommen Chandy? ” in a video that has since been removed from his Facebook account. “Why is he being mourned for three days? What shall we do now that he is dead? I’m advising the media to stop covering this. He may be a good man in your eyes, but not in mine. You are aware of what he did to Karunakaran, so stop talking and leave”.

Many criticized Vinayakan for ‘insulting’ the seasoned Congressman who held the state’s chief executive position twice, from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2016. At the age of 79, Chandy passed away in Bengaluru from difficulties brought on by cancer. He served in the state cabinet four times and holds the record for 53 consecutive years of election from the same assembly district.

On Thursday, many people flocked to the streets from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam to pay their respects to the man they remembered as being approachable, kind, and pleasant during his tenure as chief minister.