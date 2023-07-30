Who is Stuart Broad’s Partner Mollie King?

Stuart Broad, the renowned English cricketer, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his impressive performances on the cricket field. However, beyond the pitch, Broad’s personal life has also been a subject of interest, especially his relationship with his partner, Mollie King.

Mollie King, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, gained fame as a member of the British girl group “The Saturdays.” Born on June 4, 1987, in London, Mollie Elizabeth King has been a prominent personality in the world of music and fashion.

Her love story with Stuart Broad has been both heartwarming and challenging, as they faced unforeseen obstacles on their journey together.

The couple’s love story began when a friend encouraged Mollie to send Stuart a get well soon message during his recovery from an injury. Rumors of their relationship surfaced in 2012, and despite some on-off phases, they rekindled their romance in 2019, solidifying their commitment to each other.

In 2021, on New Year’s Day, Stuart proposed to Mollie, and the pair was eagerly anticipating their wedding in the summer of the same year. However, due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to postpone their nuptials.The couple had been looking forward to exchanging vows in the summer of 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic thwarted their plans, prompting them to postpone their wedding.

However, in November 2022, Mollie and Stuart joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Annabella. The proud parents shared their happiness with the world through a heartwarming joint post on Instagram, showcasing their little bundle of joy. In one picture, Stuart was seen kissing Annabella’s tiny face, while another showed Mollie cradling her in a white fluffy onesie.

The news of Annabella’s arrival brought immense joy to their lives, but it was followed by heartache when Mollie’s father passed away just a month after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. During this difficult time, little Annabella became a source of hope and light for the grieving family. Mollie expressed her profound emotions on Instagram, revealing how her daughter had inspired the middle name “Hope” for Annabella.

In her own words, Mollie said, “Annabella has given us lots of hope over these past few difficult months, so Hope had to be one of her middle names. She has been our ray of sunshine, and I know she’s going to continue to light up our lives.”