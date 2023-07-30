The 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa witnessed one of the most iconic moments in cricket history when Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder, smashed Stuart Broad, the England veteran seamer, for six consecutive sixes in an over during a crucial match. This unforgettable display of power-hitting left a lasting impact on both players’ careers and is still etched in the minds of cricket enthusiasts around the world.

However, Yuvraj didn’t hesitate to shower praises on Stuart Broad, the England veteran seamer, as Broad announced that the ongoing Ashes Test would be his last professional cricket match. Yuvraj took to Twitter and expressed his admiration, saying, “Congratulations on an amazing Test career. You were one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, a true legend! Your journey and determination have been incredibly inspiring. Best of luck for your future endeavors, Broady!”

It was September 19, 2007, in Durban, and Yuvraj Singh was in sublime form as he took on the England bowlers with aggression and determination. Coming in to bat at number five, Yuvraj wasted no time and went after the opposition from the word go. However, the over became even more intense due to an on-field spat between Yuvraj and Andrew Flintoff just before Stuart Broad’s over.

With the incident fueling his motivation, Yuvraj launched an all-out assault on Stuart Broad’s bowling, becoming the first batsman to achieve the remarkable feat of hitting six sixes in a Twenty20 cricket match and the fourth in senior cricket history. The display of clean and powerful hitting saw Yuvraj dispatch the first ball of the 19th over over the cow corner, followed by a massive shot over backward square leg for another maximum. Not content with just that, he went on to send the next ball over extra cover and then smashed the fourth one over the wicket, despite the bowler’s change in angle.

For Stuart Broad, the moment was undeniably challenging and one that he believes left him feeling “very short as an international performer.” However, he also acknowledged that it was a pivotal experience that shaped his mental approach to the game. Learning from that setback, Broad developed a focused pre-ball routine and a determined “warrior mode” that contributed significantly to his success in the years that followed.

Despite the daunting nature of the event, it is worth noting that the match was a dead rubber, which alleviated the immediate pressure on Stuart Broad and England. Nevertheless, Yuvraj’s astonishing half-century propelled India to post a formidable total of 218 runs, leading them to a memorable victory against England by 18 runs. India’s triumph marked their first-ever T20 World Cup title, and Yuvraj’s heroics earned him legendary status in the cricketing world.