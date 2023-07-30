Stuart Broad: A Look Back at His 5 Best Test Spells

Stuart Broad, the legendary England pacer, has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket with his remarkable performances over the years. As he bids farewell to the sport, let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive five of his most awe-inspiring Test spells:

1. 8/15 – Australia, Trent Bridge, 2015

During the Ashes series, on a momentous morning at Trent Bridge, Stuart Broad delivered a near-perfect exhibition of seam bowling in English conditions. In just 9.3 overs, he decimated the Australian batting lineup, taking all eight wickets with catches in the slips, leaving the visitors in tatters.

2. 6/17 – South Africa, Wanderers, 2016

Proving his brilliance even outside of England, Broad’s spell at Wanderers against South Africa was awe-inspiring. With movement off the pitch, he accounted for six top-order wickets in quick succession, setting up an easy chase for his side to clinch a famous series win.

3. 6/22 – Australia, Chester-le-Street, 2013

In another memorable Ashes moment, Broad’s fiery spell at Chester-le-Street played a pivotal role in winning the series for England. Dismissing Michael Clarke and running through the Australian tail, he paved the way for England’s triumph with figures of 6/22.

4. 5/5 – India, Trent Bridge, 2011

Facing India at Trent Bridge, England found themselves in trouble. However, Broad stepped up to the occasion, claiming a remarkable hat-trick and finishing with impressive figures of 6/46. His spell of 5/5 broke India’s resistance and turned the tide in the series.

5. 6/31 – West Indies, Manchester, 2020

In the much-awaited Test match after the pandemic hiatus, Broad showcased his class once again against the West Indies. His outstanding performance in the match resulted in 6/31 in the first innings and 10 wickets overall, reaching a significant milestone of 500 Test wickets with the dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Stuart Broad’s illustrious career has seen him become one of the two fast bowlers with over 600 wickets in Test cricket and finish with the fifth-highest number of scalps in the history of the format. His spells will be etched in cricketing folklore, and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of fast bowlers.