Who is G Marimuthu? Rajinikanth’s co-actor in ‘Jailer’ dies of heart attack

Indian film director and actor G Marimuthu, known for his contributions to the Tamil film industry, has passed away due to a heart attack. Marimuthu’s sudden demise has led to an outpouring of condolences from the film fraternity. The actor was reportedly dubbing for a show when he got a heart attack. Let us delve into his life and films.

Marimuthu, whose career spanned nearly three decades, started his journey from the village of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and ventured to Chennai with a dream of becoming a film director. Hailing from an agrarian family background, his interest in cinema was ignited after watching Bharathiraja’s film “Muthal Mariyathai” in 1985.

Initially working as a waiter in hotels, Marimuthu crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu, sharing a common passion for literature. He later joined as an assistant director with Rajkiran, marking his initial steps into the world of cinema.

As an actor, he was popular for his role in the TV series “Ethirneechal.” There his natural humor and spontaneous acting received a lot of appreciation.

G Marimuthu and his works:

In the 2010s, Marimuthu transitioned to acting and took on supporting roles in Tamil films. Notably, he received an introduction as an actor by Mysskin in “Yuddham Sei” (2011), portraying a corrupt police officer. His success in this role led to appearances in films like “Aarohanam” (2012), “Nimirndhu Nil” (2014), and “Komban” (2015), often portraying police officer characters.

In addition, he had a small part in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie “Vikram” (2022), in which Kamal Haasan held the lead role. He portrayed a negative character in Nelson Dilipkumar’s film “Jailer” (2023), where Rajinikanth portrayed Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Unfortunately, “Jailer” became his final feature film before his unexpected passing.

Rajinikanth, the legendary actor, expressed his condolences to Marimuthu’s grieving family in Tamil, describing him as a wonderful person and expressing his shock at the actor’s untimely demise.