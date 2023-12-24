Tamil comedy actor Bonda Mani passes away at 60

In a somber turn of events, the Tamil film industry bids farewell to the legendary comedian, Bonda Mani, who breathed his last at the age of 60. Sources indicate that the comedian succumbed to complications arising from kidney ailments, marking the end of an era for Tamil cinema enthusiasts.

The unfortunate incident transpired on Saturday night when Bonda Mani collapsed at his residence in Pozhichalur, Chennai. Swiftly rushed to the government hospital in Chrompet, hopes came to an end as doctors, after a thorough examination, declared the beloved comedian deceased. The official announcement of his demise came out from film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai on a sorrowful Sunday.

Bonda Mani, a luminary in the realm of Tamil comedy, carved a niche for himself with his side-splitting collaborations with the famed Vadivelu. With a career spanning almost three decades, he etched his name in the annals of the industry by featuring in a staggering 270 films. Notable among his performances are roles in movies like Ponvilangu, Pongalo Pongal, Sundara Travels, Marudamalai, Winner, and Velayudham.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the camaraderie and compassion of fellow actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi shone through as they rallied behind their ailing colleague. Each contributing ₹1 lakh towards Bonda Mani’s medical expenses, their support underscored the tight-knit nature of the Tamil film fraternity.

The news of Bonda Mani’s passing reverberated through social media, with condolences pouring in from fans and colleagues alike. Writer Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter to express the loss, stating, “Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health.”

As a final tribute, Bonda Mani’s mortal remains lie in state at his residence in Pozhichalur, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and fans to pay their last respects. The curtain will fall on this chapter of cinematic history as the comedian’s final rites will take place at 5 pm at a crematorium in Chrompet. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter. Bonda Mani leaves behind a legacy of laughter and joy.