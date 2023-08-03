Who is Arjun Mathur’s girlfriend Tiya Tejpal?

Discover the dynamic world of Tiya Tejpal, an accomplished production designer whose artistic fingerprints grace notable films and projects, as her partner Arjun Mathur is all set to come out with Made in Heaven season 2 on Amazon Prime.

Read more about Arjun Mathur here.

Tiya’s journey began after her graduation from Hampshire College in 2009. Returning to India, she embarked on her Bollywood voyage as an Assistant Director, contributing to notable works such as ‘Life of Pi.’ However, it was during this tenure that Tiya realized her heart lay in the realm of the Art department.

Advertisement

Tiya Tejpal’s notable contributions span various cinematic endeavors, including acclaimed films like ‘The White Tiger,’ ‘Raman Raghav 2.0,’ and ‘Karwaan.’ Among her achievements, her intricate work on ‘The White Tiger’ garnered accolades for its authenticity and meticulous craftsmanship.

Her foray into the Art department commenced with films like ‘Game’ (2011) and ‘Life of Pi’ (2012). This pivotal juncture marked her transition into the captivating world of production design. Tiya’s artistic prowess lies in her ability to weave compelling and authentic settings that transport audiences into immersive realms, enriching the cinematic tapestry.

Hailing from India, Tiya Tejpal’s creative journey has solidified her status as a distinguished production designer. Her adeptness in crafting realistic environments has garnered recognition and applause from both viewers and critics alike. As a versatile figure in the field of production design, Tiya continues to contribute her unique vision to captivating projects, enriching the visual narratives of the Indian film industry.