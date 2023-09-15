Who was Rio Kapadia? ‘Made in Heaven’ actor dies at 66

Actor Rio Kapadia, known for his roles in Bollywood films like ‘Chak De! India’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ has passed away at the age of 66. Kapadia, who breathed his last on September 14, 2023, left behind a legacy of memorable performances.

Rio Kapadia’s career in the Indian film industry spanned several decades, and he became a familiar face to moviegoers. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of an Australian commentator in the 2007 film ‘Chak De! India.’

In ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001), Kapadia portrayed the character Shankaran, further establishing his presence in Bollywood. His talent extended to television as well, where he played roles in series like ‘Suraag – The Clue’ (2000) and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ (2000).

One of his most notable television performances was as King Subala in the historical epic series ‘Mahabharat,’ which garnered immense appreciation from viewers.

Outside of the entertainment industry, Rio Kapadia had a passion for pencil sketching. He shared his intricate sketches, featuring Bollywood and Hollywood figures, as well as classic Ferrari cars, on his social media platforms.

Kapadia’s battle with cancer began in 2022, and on September 14, 2023, he took his last breath. His final rites were conducted at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon on September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m.

He leaves behind his wife, Maria, and their daughter, Farah Kapadia. Rio Kapadia’s contributions to Indian cinema and television will be remembered by fans and fellow industry professionals alike.