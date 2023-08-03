Who is Arjun Mathur? Made in Heaven actor makes a buzz

The intriguing and thought-stirring Indian romantic drama web series, “Made In Heaven,” stepped onto the stage of Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019, leaving an unforgettable impression on the realm of streaming. Brought to life by the esteemed Excel Entertainment, the series delves into the intricate lives of Tara and Karan, two adept wedding planners rooted in Delhi, steering a venture christened as Made in Heaven. As we venture deeper into the creative architects of this series, let’s take a closer look at the persona of Arjun Mathur.

Arjun Mathur stands as a British-Indian actor, making his mark predominantly in the world of Bollywood films, web series, and television dramas. His international presence was noted in the British drama series “Indian Summers,” and he claimed the lead role in the Amazon Original series “Made in Heaven,” a venture that propelled him towards an International Emmy award nomination for his commendable performance.

Born in London, England, Arjun Mathur’s life journey unfolded between the realms of New Delhi and Mumbai, India. His father, Rakesh Mathur, boasts a connection to the hospitality industry as a hotelier. Within his familial circle, an older brother named Gautam and a younger sister named Sonia play integral roles. Tragedy marked his early years, with his mother Reynoo Mathur losing her life in a car accident when Arjun was merely thirteen.

The path to fame revealed itself through the dual recognition of Mira Nair and Farhan Akhtar, who spotted Arjun through their individual short films, “Migration” and “Positive,” part of the ‘Aids Jaago’ initiative. These creations took their bow at the illustrious Toronto International Film Festival in 2007. Arjun’s artistic journey was further embellished by impactful performances in notable mainstream Indian films such as ‘Luck By Chance,’ ‘My Name Is Khan,’ and ‘Ankur Arora Murder Case.’ He also left an indelible mark on critically acclaimed independent productions like ‘Barah Aana,’ ‘Coffee Bloom,’ and the National-Award winning ‘I Am.’ The English language film ‘Fireflies’ earned him a Best Actor nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2013.

A pivotal juncture in Arjun’s career arrived in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar’s Amazon original series, ‘Made In Heaven,’ in which he assumed the lead role. His portrayal of a gay man navigating urban India during a period of illegality earned him an International Emmy nomination in the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category. The show itself garnered global attention and critical acclaim, poised to make its return for an engaging second season.

Recent endeavors placed Arjun in ‘The Gone Game,’ a suspenseful thriller series that uniquely unfurled against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. This versatile actor continues to carve his path, leaving an indomitable mark on both the Indian and international entertainment spheres.