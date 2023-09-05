Who is Amyra Dastur? Actress gears up for ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Following the release of the “Bambai Meri Jaan” trailer, Amyra Dastur has become a prominent figure in the entertainment world as she joins an impressive ensemble cast. Let’s delve into her background and career.

Amyra Dastur is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She gained international recognition with her debut in the global project “Kung Fu Yoga,” where she shared the screen with the legendary Jackie Chan. This film made its Indian debut on February 3, 2017.

Amyra’s journey into the entertainment industry began as a model for commercials. Her debut in Hindi cinema took place in Manish Tiwary’s romantic drama “Issaq,” where she starred alongside Prateik Babbar. She made her mark in Tamil cinema with “Anegan,” directed by K. V. Anand, and shared the screen with actor Dhanush.

In the Telugu film industry, Amyra made her debut with “Manasuku Nachindi,” directed by Mahesh Babu’s sister. She returned to Telugu cinema in 2018 with “Rajugadu,” opposite Raj Tarun.

Amyra Dastur is of Parsi heritage and converses in English and Gujarati at home. She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Mumbai’s HR College.

Notably, Amyra also appeared in director Akshat Verma’s film “Kaalakaandi,” starring Saif Ali Khan. She shot for a lively dance number in the film, choreographed by Adil Malik, known for “Kar Gayi Chul.”

Her upcoming project, “Bambai Meri Jaan,” is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller television series. It is a production of Excel Entertainment. The series boasts an impressive cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur. Fans can anticipate its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.