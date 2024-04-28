Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kaushal Kishore, Smriti Irani to file nominations tomorrow

Political activities in Lucknow will gain momentum from Monday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore will file their nomination papers tomorrow from Lucknow and Mohanlalganj parliamentary seats respectively.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, his counterpart in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi will be present with Rajnath Singh and Kaushal Kishore when they file their nominations at the Lucknow Collectorate.

The Defence Minister and Kishore will reach the collectorate atop a BJP rath in a roadshow from the party office, starting at 1000 AM and after crossing Hazratganj, will reach the collectorate at 12 noon.

Advertisement

Both the CMs — Adityanath and Dhami — will also join the road show where several state ministers will be present.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also file her nomination as BJP candidate from Amethi parliamentary seat on Monday. Today, she took the blessings of Ram Lalla and offered obeisances at Hamungarhi temple.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will join Irani during her roadshow on the way to nomination in Gauriganj.

Polling in Lucknow and Amethi constituencies will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.