President Draupadi Murmu will visit Ram Lalla on May 1

President Draupadi Murmu is likely to visit Ayodhya and have darshan of Ram Lalla on May 1.

She will be the third president to visit Ayodhya and the second President to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. Earlier, former president Ramnath Kovind had offered prayers to Ram Lalla in 2021. Late Giani Zail Singh as president had also visited Ayodhya in 1983. Then, he prayed at Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan.

According to the programme, President Murmu will reach Ayodhya airport on May 1 at 4 pm.

Sources here on Sunday said from the airport here, she will leave for Hanumagarhi and have darshan of Hanuman Lalla at 4.50 pm. At 5.45 pm, she will participate in the Saryu Maha Aarti . After aarti, the President will reach Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and will take part in the Aarti after having darshan of Ram Lalla at 6.45 pm.

She will visit Kuber Tila at 7.15 pm and thereafter she will leave for Delhi.

During the entire programme, Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to accompany the President.