‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ Cast, Plot, Release date

The much-anticipated trailer for “Bambai Meri Jaan” has finally been unveiled, marking an exciting development in the world of entertainment. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, this upcoming series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Taking a closer look at the cast, the show also features Nawab Shah as Azeem Pathan, Sunil Palwal as Bilawal, Jay Singh Rajpoot as Sultan, Dinesh Prabhakar as Anna Rajan Mudaliar, Lakshya Kocchar as Ajju Kadri, and Mahadev Singh Lakhawat as Ashfaque, among others.

Plot:

“Bambai Meri Jaan” transports viewers back to the bustling streets of Bombay in the 1960s, immersing them in a world of gang wars, firearms, and treachery. At its heart lies the compelling dynamic between a devoted police officer and his gangster son.

Kay Kay Menon takes on the role of Ismail Kadri, a principled cop who grapples with the realization that his own son, Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), has chosen a life of crime. As the series unfolds, it traces the transformation of Dara into a formidable gangster.

The credit of writing the storyline of this series goes to S Hussain Zaidy. This consists of ten gripping episodes that promise to captivate audiences with their intense storytelling.

Release date:

While the release date for “Bambai Meri Jaan” is yet to be out, the makers have finally made an announcement of the project. Excel Entertainment announced it in August 2023. Produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Video, this series brings together a stellar cast and crew. That includes Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur.

Notably, the production of the series kicked off during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. It showcases the dedication and determination of the team to deliver an exceptional viewing experience.