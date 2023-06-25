Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a cordial meeting with Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, two well-known yoga instructors, during his visit to Cairo on Sunday.

The Prime Minister commended their dedication to the practice of yoga and extended an invitation for them to visit India. The instructors, in turn, shared with PM Modi the immense popularity and enthusiasm for yoga in Egypt.

“PM @narendramodi held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo,” the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Nada Adel is a well-known female yoga instructor from Egypt. Egyptian female yoga instructor Nada Adele has more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram. Apart from Instagram, Nada has also a yoga channel on YouTube.

Reem Jabak has more than 11 thousand followers on Instagram. Reem Jabak regularly uploads photos and videos of her yoga training on Instagram.

Reem Jabak, one of the yoga instructors who had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo, expressed her thoughts on the encounter. In an interview with ANI, she praised the Prime Minister for his dedication to addressing the importance of yoga, despite his busy schedule.

“I was greatly impressed by his keen interest in the yoga community in Egypt and his desire to bring more knowledge and information to the yoga practitioners here,” Jabak stated. She also emphasized the universal message of peace that yoga promotes, noting, “All religions in the world come from peace, and this is something I have learned from yoga.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently shown his enthusiasm for yoga, as demonstrated during his recent state visit to the United States. While in New York, he actively participated in a yoga program held at the UN headquarters, further highlighting his commitment to promoting the practice on a global scale.