Who are Polina Prigozhina and Pavel Prigozhin. Let’s look at Yevgeny Prigozhin’s children

Yevgeny Prigozhin stands as the originator of the private military entity known as Wagner. He has held a significant position within Russia’s military endeavours in Ukraine, notably by enlisting numerous individuals, often from Russian prisons, into his Wagner mercenary group. Details about the careers or engagements of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s children, Polina Prigozhina and Pavel Prigozhin, are currently limited in availability.

For a considerable period, Yevgeny has been engaged in a public dispute with the military leaders overseeing the conflict. However, this discord has recently escalated into a full-fledged rebellion, as they strive to integrate his forces into their established command framework.

As a consequence of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several nations, including the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine, have implemented sanctions affecting all individuals within the Prigozhin family.

Here are some quick facts about the Prigozhin Family:

Celebrated Name – Yevgeny Prigozhin

Full Real Name – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin

Birthplace – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Parents – Violetta Prigozhina

Wife – Lyubov Valentinovna Prigozhina

Wife Job – Pharmacist

Children – 2 kids namely Polina Prigozhina, and Pavel Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin has two children: Polina his daughter, and Pavel, his son.

Born in 1992, Polina – is his daughter, while Pavel, whose birth year is either 1996 or 1998, is his son.

What more do we know?

Before the Ukraine invasion, Yevgeny’s children enjoyed unrestricted travel within the European Union. However, their ability to move freely has been restricted since the invasion.

He is wed to Lyubov Valentinovna Prigozhina, who is a businesswoman and pharmacist. In Saint Petersburg, Lyubov possesses a collection of delightful stores recognized as the Chocolate Museum. Born on June 26, 1970, Lyubov Prigozhina is a Russian businesswoman and pharmacist who was formerly married to Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Furthermore, she possesses a wellness centre situated in the Leningrad region. She also has ownership of a boutique hotel named the Crystal Spa & Residence, which received the prestigious Perfect Spa Project award in 2013.

Violetta Prigozhina, Prigozhin’s mother, previously worked as a doctor and educator. She currently holds the legal ownership of Concord Management and Consulting LLC since 2011, as well as Etalon LLC (Russian: ООО “Эталон”) since 2010, and Credo LLC.

