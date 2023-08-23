Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a mercenary group in Russia, lost his life in a plane crash along with nine others. Prigozhin had recently attempted a short-lived rebellion against President Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to march on Moscow in order to remove Russia’s defence minister, an action that infuriated President Vladimir Putin, who vowed to punish those who “betrayed” Russia. But after just 36 hours of this conflict, Prigozhin consented to a deal that would see him move to Belarus.

The Kremlin said, “he would not be prosecuted as a result, and neither would his loyal troops. Those who wished to could sign contracts to join the regular Russian armed forces.”

It is still unknown whether Yevgeny will continue to oversee any mercenaries and, if so, where they will be based.