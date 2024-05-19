CII appoints ITC’s Sanjiv Puri as its new President

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, as its new president for 2024-25 period.

Puri takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Sanjiv Puri is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

Advertisement

He heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT.

The Chamber also announced the appointment of a new President-Designate and Vice President.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for 2024-25. He is currently the Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation.

Memani is also a member of EY’s global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited takes over as the vice president of CII for 2024-25.

Mukundan is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group.