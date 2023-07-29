What was Operation Cocoon, which helped STF catch Veerappan?

A highly anticipated true crime docu-series titled ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ is all set to premiere on OTT on August 4, promising to uncover many hidden facets of India’s notorious outlaw. Among the intriguing topics to be explored in the series is ‘Operation Cocoon,’ an operation that played a crucial role in capturing the elusive forest brigand Veerappan and his associates.

What was Operation Cocoon?

Initiated by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu Police, Operation Cocoon aimed to bring an end to Veerappan’s reign of terror in the dense Sathyamangalam Forest, which spanned across the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. K. Vijay Kumar and N. K. Senthamarai Kannan led the operation with meticulous planning to infiltrate Veerappan’s stronghold and apprehend him and his associates.

On October 18, 2004, the operation reached its climax as the force killed Veerappan, and three of his associates, namely Sethukuli Govinda, Chandre Gowda, and Sethumani, also met their demise during the encounter, resulting in injuries to four policemen.

The success of Operation Cocoon goes to to the assistance received from tribal people who helped the officers infiltrate the enemy camp. Given Veerappan’s intimate knowledge of the forest terrain, the plan was to draw him out of his natural refuge. The operation required an extensive ten months of planning, and the execution itself took three weeks, culminating in a swift 45-minute final operation.

Throughout the years, Veerappan’s troop had dwindled to only four men, owing to aging and death among his associates. With Veerappan planning to leave the forest for medical treatment for his eye in South Arcot, the police seized the opportune moment to strike.

Operation Cocoon controversy

However, the operation was not without controversy. Some individuals alleged that the person who killed in the encounter was not Veerappan, as they knew him to have a bigger mustache. Nonetheless, the police confirmed his identity through fingerprints and validation from his relatives, putting an end to Veerappan’s notorious criminal activities.

The docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ promises to delve deeper into the details of Operation Cocoon and the remarkable efforts made by the Special Task Force to finally apprehend the elusive forest brigand. Viewers bracing themselves for an immersive experience will witness the thrilling tale of how Veerappan’s reign of terror came to an end. The long-standing mystery surrounding his capture will finally be unveiled.