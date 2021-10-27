Yogi govt to withdraw three lakh cases of Covid violations

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the district magistrates to start proceedings to withdraw cases registered for violation of pandemic guidelines during the lockdown.

According to home department officials, as many as 3 lakh cases will be withdrawn. The statement from the Principal Secretary of the UP government noted that the withdrawal of the cases will save unnecessary court proceedings.

It may be recalled that the union government had ordered all the chief secretaries of states to evaluate such cases and withdraw those against common people in the larger public interest.

However, no exemption of case withdrawal has been given to MPs, MLAs, former MPs, and former MLAs in such cases.

A home department official also said that only those cases are being withdrawn, in which the punishment can be up to two years or fine.

These cases were registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant for breaking Covid-19 protocol.

A home department official said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to take back cases related to violation of Covid-19 protocol.

On October 8, Allahabad high court, acting on a PIL, had also directed the state government to frame a time schedule for completing the exercise for withdrawal of Covid-19 protocol breach cases in accordance with the law.

(With IANS inputs)