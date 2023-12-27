109 JN.1 Covid sub-variant cases reported in India

A total of 109 JN.1 Covid sub-variant cases have been reported in the country so far, a source in the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of these, Gujarat reported 36 cases, Karnataka 34, Goa 14, Maharashtra nine, Kerala six, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu four each, and Telangana two.

According to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, as many as 529 Covid cases were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,10,189. This includes the freshly detected 109 JN.1 Covid sub-variant cases.

As per the data, out of these cases, Kerala reported the highest with 353 cases, followed by Karnataka 74 and Maharashtra 37. The national capital recorded two new cases.

The death toll rose to 5,33,340 as three more succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Karnataka and one from Gujarat.

On the other hand, 603 people recuperated from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recovery tally stood at 4,44,72,756.

The active cases stand at 4,093.