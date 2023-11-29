UP govt tables supplementary budget of Rs 28,000 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government presented a supplementary budget of over Rs 28,000 crore for the financial year 2023-24 on the second day of the winter session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The budget of Rs 28,760.67 crore was presented in the House by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The supplementary budget is expected to be approved on December 1, the last day of the session.

Presenting the supplementary budget, Khanna said it included an expenditure of Rs 1946.39 crore on revenue account and Rs 9,714 crore on capital account. The proposed supplementary demand includes proposals for a total amount of new demand of Rs 7,421.21 crore. There are proposals worth Rs 21,339.46 crore for this in the ongoing schemes.

The supplementary budget will further accelerate the pace of development in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party members opposed the budget saying that the government has not utilised the funds sanctioned in the main budget and there was no need of additional funds.