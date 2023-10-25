Ayodhya awaits a spectacular Deepostav

With barely 20 days left for the festival of lights, the Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated its preparations for a grand and majestic Ayodhya Deepostav.

As many as 25,000 teachers and students are engaged in decorating 24 lakh earthen lamps for the occasion. The picturesque view of the surroundings illuminated by the lamps will be a treat to the eyes, which will create history with a new world record.

The entire world will witness the lighting of 24 lakh sparkling lamps on November 11 on the ghats of Saryu River.

According to sources, the students, teachers, and members of some voluntary organisations from the campus of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, and affiliated colleges and inter-colleges will be present to witness this spectacular sight while 25,000 people will be responsible for decorating and lighting the lamps.

UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told The Statesman on Wednesday that last year, 21,000 teachers and students had given divinity and grandeur to the entire festival of lights. This time around, the number rose to 25,000.

Unique identity cards with QR codes will be issued to the 4,000 students of the inter-colleges and affiliate colleges of the Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Campus. Guidelines will also be given to the ghat coordinator and group leaders before the installation of the lamps.

Singh further said, “We are preparing to create a new record as a target has been set to light 24 lakhs this year. For this, 24,00,000 lamps will be decorated.