PM to address massive rally in Varanasi on Oct 25 ahead of 2022 UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally in his constituency, Varanasi on October 25, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

The rally will be held in the Mehndiganj village and the BJP plans to ensure a gathering of more than two lakh people. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects of over Rs 5,233 crore during his visit.

According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, “The beginning point of ring-road phase-2 package-1 is at Mohansarai. Just 200m away from this point, we have finalized the venue for the Prime Minister’s proposed public meeting. The work of clearing the ground has also started for installing giant tents.”

The Kashi region spokesman of the BJP, Navratan Rathi said that the office-bearers of each of the eight Assembly areas of the district have been assigned the task of gearing up preparations for the rally.

Office-bearers of each Assembly area have been given the task of bringing a minimum of 25,000 supporters and people at the public meeting.

The move comes days after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a huge gathering in Kashi on October 10. Sources stated that the BJP hopes that the Prime Minister’s rally in Varanasi is expected to boost its chances in the state.

Many in the party believe that having the Prime Minister address the people of Kashi will neutralize the “little” buzz that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s visit had created.

Leaders in the party believe that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s effect on the voters is expected to be negligible. “If Congress does better in UP the votes will be divided. However, we should never be happy with the opposition doing better. There is a concern as well,” said a highly placed leader in the party.

The Prime Minister will also visit Siddharth Nagar on October 25.

