BSP faced maximum defections in UP polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced the maximum number of defections by its candidates and MLAs during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP lost nearly 75 (27 per cent) candidates to other parties during the polls and 12 sitting MLAs crossed over to other parties.

According to a detailed analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the number of candidates who left the Congress to join other parties was 37 (13 per cent).

In recent assembly elections, 54 (20 per cent) out of the total of 276 re-contesting candidates switched to the Samajwadi Party followed by 35 (13 per cent) candidates who joined BJP and 31 (11 per cent) candidates who joined BSP.

The highest number of MLAs-27 left BJP to join another party. Eighteen candidates left Rashtriya Lok Dal to join other parties while 22 from SP moved to greener pastures.

Among the sitting MLAs, the BJP got 32 from other parties while SP got 19 and BSP had four.

The richest candidates seeking re-election included Nawab Kazim Ali of Congress who contested and lost the Rampur seat and S K Sharma from Mathura who contested on a BSP ticket.