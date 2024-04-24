Yogi’s 25-day campaign blitz covers over 67 rallies & roadshows ahead of 2nd phase of LS polls

Despite the scorching heat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted over 67 rallies, roadshows, and Prabuddhjan Sammelans within a span of 25 days during his campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, rallying support for BJP candidates and their allies.

BJP officials here on Wednesday said that for the second phase, Yogi Adityanath extensively covered all eight seats of UP. They emphasised that the 80 seats in the state would form the foundation for securing over 400 seats nationwide in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (400 paar mein 80 se aadhaar banega). Additionally, his campaign has extended to six other states, where he has been actively promoting the saffron flag.

Beginning his campaign trail with a Prabuddhjan Sammelan in Mathura, Yogi concluded this phase with a grand roadshow in Meerut on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The overwhelming response evoked by Yogi’s rallies and roadshows has not only boosted the morale of BJP cadres but has also cast a shadow over the prospects of opposition parties.

The second phase of elections is set for 26 April, and Yogi Adityanath kicked off his campaign on 27 March with a clear objective: securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Commencing with a Prabuddhjan Sammelan in Mathura on 27 March, Yogi Adityanath actively engaged with the public on behalf of actress, MP, and BJP candidate Hema Malini.

During the concluding campaign of the second phase, he campaigned for Arun Govil, the BJP candidate from Meerut and renowned for his role as Shri Ram in the Ramayana serial. On 23 April, a large gathering comprising members of both majority and minority communities thronged the streets to witness Yogi Adityanath’s roadshow in support of Arun Govil.

The current MP for the Baghpat seat is Satyapal Singh of the BJP. However, due to the alliance, the seat has been allocated to Lok Dal this time. Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, the Lok Dal candidate, is contesting from this constituency.

While Yogi Adityanath has energetically campaigned for the BJP candidates, he has also dedicated considerable effort to campaign for Rajkumar Sangwan. Adhering to the principles of coalition politics, Yogi Adityanath organised two public meetings and a Vijay Sankalp rally in support of Rajkumar Sangwan.

Furthermore, during the Chaudhary Charan Singh Gaurav Samman Samaroh on 31 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address in Meerut, urged the people of Baghpat to elect Rajkumar Sangwan to represent them in Parliament.

Among the eight seats slated for the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has opted for fresh faces in Ghaziabad and Meerut. Currently, General VK Singh serves as the MP for Ghaziabad, while Rajendra Agarwal holds the position for Meerut. However, this time, the BJP has nominated MLA Atul Garg for Ghaziabad and Arun Govil for Meerut.

Yogi Adityanath, in his numerous interactions with the public, has urged them to rally behind these new candidates and ensure the lotus blooms victoriously in these constituencies as well.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is widely recognised for his transformative impact on law and order in the state, earning him the title of ‘Bulldozer Baba’. His leadership is often associated with prosperity and positive change. Across the nation, Yogi Adityanath enjoys widespread popularity and admiration.

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath has been actively participating in rallies across several states. He has conducted rallies in Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. Among these states, elections are scheduled for 26 April in Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Wardha (Maharashtra), as well as Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, and Barmer constituencies of Rajasthan.