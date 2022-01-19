Aparna Yadav, ‘Choti Bahu’ of SP heavyweight and former UP CM Mulayam Singh joins BJP

Aparna Bisht Yadav, daughter-in-law -‘Choti Bahu’- of Samajwadi Party heavyweight and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP here.

Aparna Yadav was formally inducted into the party in the presence of BJP Uttar Pradesh unit head Swatantra Dev Singh, state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mauaya, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni and media co-head Sanjay Mayukh and others.

Speaking to the media after her formal entry into the party fold, Aparna thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adiyanath all the party leaders for taking her onboard. “I have been impressed with Prime Minister Modi’s nationalist spirit,” she said, adding that for her ‘Rashtra’ or nation comes first and it was like her ‘Rashtra Dharma’.

‘Rashtra Ki Aradhana karna niklee hon (I have set out on a worship of the nation),” Aparna said. She said she was impressed with the Modi government’s ‘Swacch Bharat’ and women empowerment schemes. She said she would do whatever possible for the party.

Keshav Prasad Maurya who had earlier formally handed over the BJP membership slip –‘parchi’- to Aparna Yadav at the BJP central headquarters here presented her a bouquet welcoming her saying, “apka bahut-bohut swagat hai.” “Your views from time to time have appeared in the media which appeared in conformity with BJP’s (Bhajpayee) thinking,” he told Aparna in the presence of media and party leaders.

Maurya said BJP had been in talks with Aparna Yadav. ‘She has decided to join the BJP after a long discussion with the party. Modi’s development initiative and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh have set a new benchmark of progress in the State. Impressed with the success of development efforts, a long list of people are waiting to join the BJP. Today’s Aparna’s formal induction into the party is a part of that process,” he said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister took the opportunity to take a shot at Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav saying he had not been successful in the family and failed as a chief minister and MP. He took a long time to decide which seat to contest from in the coming polls in UP. Maurya charged that Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh lacked courage to fight from areas developed during his rule in the state.

The BJP UP president Swatantra Dev welcoming Aparna Yadav said the rule of Samajwadi Party in UP was marked by ‘goonda-raj.’ He alleged that in Western UP neither the sons nor daughters were safe. He said people would shut their doors after 5 pm in the evening. He said people who harassed women went scot-free no sooner were they arrested by the police. ‘Aatank Ka Mahol (a climate of fear) reigned supreme. He said impressed by ‘shushan’ or good governance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the rule of law, Aparna decided to join the BJP. He said in the BJP there are two main things to do – expansion of the party and making workers. He said her coming to the party would increase the party’s stature.