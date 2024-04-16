Azam Khan in jail due to his wrongdoings: Aparna Yadav

BJP leader and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Yadav, Aparna Yadav on Tuesday said SP leader Azam Khan is in jail due to his wrong deeds.

She said that people should not question me about Akhilesh Yadav, I do not say anything about small parties.

Aparna said ,” people always ask me to speak about Akhilesh ji, I tell them to ask me about Modi and Yogi. Ask about BJP, I do not want to say anything about small parties”.

Advertisement

She said the Congress party will be wiped clean in this election.

During an election meeting in Shahbad, Rampur in support of BJP candidate, Aparna Yadav said Azam Khan is in jail today because of his wrong deeds.

“Azam did not work for the public, rather he used the government for his own benefit and the result is in front of you. Therefore, all of you should choose the party which runs on development,” she said.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to women in every field. “The BJP has given us 33 percent reservation in every field, which was the right of women. Today, because of the PM, Indian people are in demand even in foreign countries. We are moving towards rapid development. Following the vision of the Prime Minister, it is the resolve of the BJP that we will build a developed India in 2024,” she added.

“I have come to appeal to all of you that on the coming April 19 you people should vote in favor of BJP,” she said.